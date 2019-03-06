Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

NYPD finishes equipping patrol officers with body cameras

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department says it has finished equipping all uniformed patrol officers with body cameras, completing a rollout pushed back two months after one exploded last fall.

The NYPD said Wednesday that it has handed out about 20,000 cameras and will give about 4,000 to specialized units like emergency services by August.

The department says it is the largest body camera deployment in the U.S.

The NYPD pulled thousands of cameras from service as a precaution after the October explosion. An investigation found it was likely caused by battery damage from a paper clip used to reset the device.

A court ruled last month that body camera footage is subject to public disclosure under New York law. The department says it has recorded about 3.5 million videos since December 2017.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
News 5 Investigates: Reporting rental property issues
News5 Investigates

News 5 Investigates: Reporting rental property issues

11:23 am
Red Cross to honor group after saving man’s life
Covering Colorado

Red Cross to honor group after saving man’s life

11:22 am
Pueblo police asking for public’s help in robbery case
Covering Colorado

Pueblo police asking for public’s help in robbery case

10:59 am
News 5 Investigates: Reporting rental property issues
News5 Investigates

News 5 Investigates: Reporting rental property issues

Red Cross to honor group after saving man’s life
Covering Colorado

Red Cross to honor group after saving man’s life

Pueblo police asking for public’s help in robbery case
Covering Colorado

Pueblo police asking for public’s help in robbery case

Scroll to top
Skip to content