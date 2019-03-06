Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Music museums keeping Michael Jackson exhibits on display

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Megastar Michael Jackson’s musical legacy has been getting critically reappraised after a new documentary rekindled allegations of child sexual abuse, but at least two music museums in Detroit and Tennessee aren’t scrubbing the King of Pop from their exhibits.

The National Museum of African American Music said Jackson will be included in an exhibit when the museum opens in downtown Nashville early 2020. The museum has previously released renderings of the building’s design, which feature an image of Jackson on the exterior.

Robin Terry is chairwoman and CEO of Motown Museum in Detroit. She says their mission as a history museum is to share the stories and artifacts of the history of Motown, and “Michael Jackson’s musical contributions remain part of the Motown story.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

Ring leader in drug trafficking operation sentenced to prison
Ring leader in drug trafficking operation sentenced to prison

Pueblo contractor accused of ripping off homeowners scheduled to enter plea March 7
Pueblo contractor accused of ripping off homeowners scheduled to enter plea March 7

Two Aurora schools were locked down as police investigate threat
Two Aurora schools were locked down as police investigate threat

