Markets Right Now: Stocks edge lower in early trade

9:35 a.m.

Stocks opened slightly lower on Wall Street, led by losses in energy and industrial companies.

General Electric fell 6 percent early Wednesday after the conglomerate’s CEO said it will be left with no extra funds in 2019.

Exxon Mobil fell 2 percent after the energy company said it would increase spending.

Retailers continued to make gains. Abercrombie & Fitch surged 19 percent after reporting results that were much better than analysts expected.

The S&P 500 index slipped 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,787.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed at 25,813. The Nasdaq slipped 8 points to 7,567.

More stocks fell than rose on the New York Stock Exchange.