Man who gambled in New Jersey from California forfeits $90K

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A California man who made internet bets while outside the state of New Jersey is forfeiting more than $90,000 from his gambling accounts.

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement approved the forfeiture of money officials said was won by or deposited into Vinh Dao’s accounts in violation of state law requiring that internet betting be done only by those physically within the state’s borders.

Due to his cooperation, the state let Dao keep $2,500 of the nearly $93,000 in online accounts with sites affiliated with the Borgata and Caesars Interactive-NJ.

A message left with his attorney Wednesday wasn’t immediately returned.

The case, dating to 2014, was made public this week.

The money will go to a fund for senior citizens and the disabled and to programs for compulsive gambling.

