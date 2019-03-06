Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Man charged in shooting over handicapped parking spot

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — A 65-year-old Missouri man is jailed after being charged in the shooting of an Amazon delivery driver in a dispute over a handicapped parking spot.

KTVI-TV reports that Larry Thomlison of St. Charles is charged with assault and armed criminal action. Thomlison does not yet have an attorney.

The shooting happened Tuesday at the parking lot of a Target store in St. Charles. Authorities believe Thomlison was upset that the 21-year-old Amazon driver pulled into a handicapped-accessible parking space.

Police say Thomlison, who had a placard allowing him to park in handicapped-accessible spots, pulled out a cellphone to document the truck, leading to a struggle in which Thomlison was knocked to the ground. Police say he then pulled out a gun and shot the Amazon driver in the back.

The Amazon driver remains hospitalized.

___

Information from: KTVI-TV, http://www.fox2now.com/

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Two Aurora schools locked down as police investigate threat
Covering Colorado

Two Aurora schools locked down as police investigate threat

1:02 pm
Swept away: Colorado family survives avalanche
Covering Colorado

Swept away: Colorado family survives avalanche

12:12 pm
Search warrants in Patrick Frazee case released to the public
Covering Colorado

Search warrants in Patrick Frazee case released to the public

11:42 am
Two Aurora schools locked down as police investigate threat
Covering Colorado

Two Aurora schools locked down as police investigate threat

Swept away: Colorado family survives avalanche
Covering Colorado

Swept away: Colorado family survives avalanche

Search warrants in Patrick Frazee case released to the public
Covering Colorado

Search warrants in Patrick Frazee case released to the public

Scroll to top
Skip to content