Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Louisiana officials: LSU, medical pot firm illegally expand

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — State officials have accused Louisiana State University’s Agricultural Center and its medical marijuana growing partner of illegally expanding their operation.

News outlets quote Agriculture and Forestry Department Commissioner Mike Strain as saying that the LSU AgCenter and its private partner GB Sciences broke the law by moving their medical marijuana crop into the primary growing facility.

Strain’s agency sent an inspector to the site on Monday to verify that the college and its private partner had begun moving the cannabis plants.

LSU AgCenter Coordinator Ashley Mullens responded in a letter that the state medical marijuana program director had granted the school permission to move the plants.

Strain says he won’t seek to seize the plants before the situation can be addressed in a court hearing.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Students can use medical marijuana in Pueblo Co. schools
Covering Colorado

Students can use medical marijuana in Pueblo Co. schools

4:04 pm
Jeopardy host Alex Trebek diagnosed with cancer
News

Jeopardy host Alex Trebek diagnosed with cancer

3:26 pm
Colorado Springs receives funding for largest neighborhood park renovation in city history
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs receives funding for largest neighborhood park renovation in city history

3:06 pm
Students can use medical marijuana in Pueblo Co. schools
Covering Colorado

Students can use medical marijuana in Pueblo Co. schools

Jeopardy host Alex Trebek diagnosed with cancer
News

Jeopardy host Alex Trebek diagnosed with cancer

Colorado Springs receives funding for largest neighborhood park renovation in city history
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs receives funding for largest neighborhood park renovation in city history

Scroll to top
Skip to content