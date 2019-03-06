Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Kentucky could make it a crime to ‘dox’ minors

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Months after a Kentucky high school student was vilified following his interaction with a Native American protester, the state legislature is advancing a bill that would make it a crime to publish personal information of a child online with the intent to harass or intimidate.

A Kentucky state Senate committee approved Senate bill 240 on Wednesday. It would make it a misdemeanor to publish minors’ information such as a home address or the school they attend, known as “doxing.”

Three Democrats voted against the bill, citing concerns it would violate freedom of speech.

In January, 16-year-old Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann was targeted after his interaction with a Native American protester was posted online.

Sandmann’s father, Ted, told lawmakers his family is living in a nightmare.

Associated Press

