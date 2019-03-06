Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Jury decides student who drowned, bar share responsibility

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A jury has decided that a now-closed Philadelphia bar should pay $525,000 to the family of a university student who drowned in 2014 after a night of drinking, but the panel also found that the man’s own negligence played a role in his death.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that jurors decided that the Schuylkill (SKOOL’-kull) River death of 21-year-old Shane Montgomery, which was ruled accidental, partly stemmed from Kildare’s continuing to serve him while he was visibly intoxicated.

But jurors found Monday that the West Chester University student bore the largest share of responsibility and found no negligence by individual employees of the bar in the Manayunk neighborhood.

Family attorney Slade McLaughlin calls the outcome “disappointing.”

An attorney for Kildare’s, which closed in 2016, said he respected the verdict and offered the family condolences.

___

Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Swept away: Colorado family survives avalanche
Covering Colorado

Swept away: Colorado family survives avalanche

12:12 pm
Search warrants in Patrick Frazee case released to the public
Covering Colorado

Search warrants in Patrick Frazee case released to the public

11:42 am
Caught on cam: Moose on the roof
News

Caught on cam: Moose on the roof

11:42 am
Swept away: Colorado family survives avalanche
Covering Colorado

Swept away: Colorado family survives avalanche

Search warrants in Patrick Frazee case released to the public
Covering Colorado

Search warrants in Patrick Frazee case released to the public

Caught on cam: Moose on the roof
News

Caught on cam: Moose on the roof

Scroll to top
Skip to content