Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Israeli military demolishes home of Palestinian attacker

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Israeli military has demolished the family home of a Palestinian behind the killing of two soldiers and an Israeli newborn.

Israeli forces bulldozed the home of Aasem Barghouti in the village of Kobar near Ramallah early Thursday. Barghouti was arrested earlier this year for carrying out the deadly shooting attacks last December.

Israel arrested more than 100 Palestinians in the manhunt after the attacks and killed Barghouti’s brother in one of its arrest raids.

Israel often demolishes Palestinian attackers’ homes as a policy aimed at deterring future attacks.

The military also struck Hamas targets in Gaza on Thursday in response to projectiles and explosives that were deployed against southern Israel.

In an earlier report, Gaza’s Health Ministry said a 15-year-old Palestinian died from Israeli gunfire in overnight border skirmishes.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Bill to repeal death penalty in Colorado clears Senate Judiciary Committee
Covering Colorado

Bill to repeal death penalty in Colorado clears Senate Judiciary Committee

10:53 pm
Warrants reveal items seized, surveillance in Berreth case
News

Warrants reveal items seized, surveillance in Berreth case

10:31 pm
Huerfano County prepares for potentially major flooding
Covering Colorado

Huerfano County prepares for potentially major flooding

9:59 pm
Bill to repeal death penalty in Colorado clears Senate Judiciary Committee
Covering Colorado

Bill to repeal death penalty in Colorado clears Senate Judiciary Committee

Warrants reveal items seized, surveillance in Berreth case
News

Warrants reveal items seized, surveillance in Berreth case

Huerfano County prepares for potentially major flooding
Covering Colorado

Huerfano County prepares for potentially major flooding

Scroll to top
Skip to content