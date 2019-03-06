Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Islamic leaders call Ohio mosque vandalism a hate crime

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Islamic leaders are calling recent vandalism at an Ohio mosque a hate crime.

Police are still investigating the Feb. 28 damage to several windows at the Islamic Society of Greater Dayton mosque in downtown Dayton. Video appears to show a white male with a gun in his hand outside the mosque at the time windows were smashed.

Islamic leaders say the vandalism came during a morning prayer time. No injuries were reported.

The Cincinnati chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations called Tuesday evening for a hate crime probe.

A message was left Wednesday with an FBI spokesman seeking comment.

Associated Press

Associated Press

