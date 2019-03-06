Homeland Security chief faces questioning from Democrats

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House panel is grilling Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen for the first time since Democrats took control of the chamber. The panel’s chairman says oversight of Trump administration’s border policies is long overdue.

House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson says he wants to use Wednesday’s hearing to give Nielsen the opportunity to start a “serious discussion,” rather than echoing Trump’s claims of a security crisis at the border.

The hearing is one of three at the Capitol on border issues Wednesday. Since Democrats took control of the House, they have prioritized investigating last year’s family separations and have subpoenaed documents related to the policy.