Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Eyes in the sky: Heat-seeking drones used after tornado

After a tornado ravaged a corner of Alabama this week, rescue crews didn’t have to stumble through every destroyed building in their search for victims. Instead, they used heat-seeking drones to let them know whether there was anyone beneath the ruins.

In so doing, they joined the increasing ranks of public safety agencies across the U.S. and around the world that have employed unmanned thermal-imaging aircraft during critical situations, including manhunts, wildfires and other natural disasters.

In Alabama, Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says it is not clear if drones spotted any bodies or anyone injured or trapped in the debris. But at the least, the technology helped reassure searchers that they hadn’t overlooked anyone in the aftermath of the twister that killed 23 people.

Thermal-imaging drones are cheaper than manned aircraft such as helicopters, which can’t get into tight spaces and require more training.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Ring leader in drug trafficking operation sentenced to prison
Covering Colorado

Ring leader in drug trafficking operation sentenced to prison

2:08 pm
Pueblo contractor accused of ripping off homeowners scheduled to enter plea March 7
News5 Investigates

Pueblo contractor accused of ripping off homeowners scheduled to enter plea March 7

2:04 pm
Two Aurora schools were locked down as police investigate threat
Covering Colorado

Two Aurora schools were locked down as police investigate threat

1:02 pm
Ring leader in drug trafficking operation sentenced to prison
Covering Colorado

Ring leader in drug trafficking operation sentenced to prison

Pueblo contractor accused of ripping off homeowners scheduled to enter plea March 7
News5 Investigates

Pueblo contractor accused of ripping off homeowners scheduled to enter plea March 7

Two Aurora schools were locked down as police investigate threat
Covering Colorado

Two Aurora schools were locked down as police investigate threat

Scroll to top
Skip to content