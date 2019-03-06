Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Elvis group, Tennessee city find deal in Graceland expansion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Elvis Presley Enterprises and local officials in Tennessee say they’ve reached an agreement outlining several projects for expansion plans at Graceland.

News outlets report the deal involving the Memphis City Council was announced Tuesday. It doesn’t settle a court battle over the expansion centering on a 6,200-seat area that city officials say would violate FedExForum’s non-compete agreement.

The deal also doesn’t approve development at Presley’s former home, but does lay out the potential for 80,000-square-feet (7,400-square-meters) of sound stages, 30 guest cabins, hangars displaying the singer’s jets, stores and other projects.

City Council Vice Chairwoman Patrice Robinson says the council could vote on the agreement and consider public incentives this month.

The agreement says Elvis Presley Enterprises plans to reinvest $750,000 in the Whitehaven neighborhood and give residents first priority for 1,000 jobs.

Associated Press

