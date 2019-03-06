Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Digital darling BuzzFeed stages newspaper stunt

NEW YORK (AP) — Digital darling BuzzFeed has gone retro chic.

The online media company handed out 20,000 newspapers printed on actual paper during a publicity stunt Wednesday.

It joked it was “testing a new technology.”

The company is best known for its viral posts and quizzes and has a well-regarded news division.

Cheeky treatments in the special edition included a cover story entitled: “How Momo Went From Viral Hoax to Viral Hottie.”

Other articles delved into entertainment, food and millennial burnout.

There also was a serving of politics — sort of. One tasty tidbit advised against hiring Democratic Sen. Cory Booker, a “teetotaling 2020 presidential candidate,” as a bartender for your next party.

The newspaper included 12 pages, including a back page devoted to advertising.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
News 5 Investigates: Reporting rental property issues
News5 Investigates

News 5 Investigates: Reporting rental property issues

11:23 am
Red Cross to honor group after saving man’s life
Covering Colorado

Red Cross to honor group after saving man’s life

11:22 am
Pueblo police asking for public’s help in robbery case
Covering Colorado

Pueblo police asking for public’s help in robbery case

10:59 am
News 5 Investigates: Reporting rental property issues
News5 Investigates

News 5 Investigates: Reporting rental property issues

Red Cross to honor group after saving man’s life
Covering Colorado

Red Cross to honor group after saving man’s life

Pueblo police asking for public’s help in robbery case
Covering Colorado

Pueblo police asking for public’s help in robbery case

Scroll to top
Skip to content