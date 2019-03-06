Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Democrats flex power by taking aim at money in politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats are moving to approve a comprehensive elections and ethics reform package that they say will reduce the role of big money in politics, ensure fair elections and restore ethics and integrity to Washington.

The legislation, called H.R. 1 to signify its importance, would make it easier to register and vote, tighten election security and require presidential candidates to disclose their tax returns.

The sweeping 570-page bill also would make Election Day a holiday for federal workers and create a public financing system for congressional campaigns.

Lawmakers began debating the bill Wednesday, with passage expected Friday.

Republicans call the bill a power grab that would expand government and use taxpayer money to fund congressional campaigns. Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says it’s dead on arrival in the Senate.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Two Aurora schools locked down as police investigate threat
Covering Colorado

Two Aurora schools locked down as police investigate threat

1:02 pm
Swept away: Colorado family survives avalanche
Covering Colorado

Swept away: Colorado family survives avalanche

12:12 pm
Search warrants in Patrick Frazee case released to the public
Covering Colorado

Search warrants in Patrick Frazee case released to the public

11:42 am
Two Aurora schools locked down as police investigate threat
Covering Colorado

Two Aurora schools locked down as police investigate threat

Swept away: Colorado family survives avalanche
Covering Colorado

Swept away: Colorado family survives avalanche

Search warrants in Patrick Frazee case released to the public
Covering Colorado

Search warrants in Patrick Frazee case released to the public

Scroll to top
Skip to content