Democrats flex power by taking aim at money in politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats are moving to approve a comprehensive elections and ethics reform package that they say will reduce the role of big money in politics, ensure fair elections and restore ethics and integrity to Washington.

The legislation, called H.R. 1 to signify its importance, would make it easier to register and vote, tighten election security and require presidential candidates to disclose their tax returns.

The sweeping 570-page bill also would make Election Day a holiday for federal workers and create a public financing system for congressional campaigns.

Lawmakers began debating the bill Wednesday, with passage expected Friday.

Republicans call the bill a power grab that would expand government and use taxpayer money to fund congressional campaigns. Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says it’s dead on arrival in the Senate.