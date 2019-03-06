Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Companies fined $157K for deaths of 2 construction workers

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Federal officials say they’re fining two construction companies more than $157,000 for safety violations after two workers fell to their deaths at a hotel under construction last summer.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced the fines Wednesday, along with two citations for PCL Construction Services Inc. and one for Universal Engineering Sciences.

OSHA says the workers were pouring concrete on the seventh floor of the Orlando building in August when the support structure collapsed. Investigators determined the contractors failed to inspect formwork, shoring, working decks and scaffolds properly before construction to ensure that the equipment met the required specified formwork drawings.

OSHA also issued a hazard alert letter to the employers of the two deceased workers, recommending that they develop a workplace policy to ensure proper installation of shoring equipment.

Messages left for the cited companies weren’t immediately returned.

Associated Press

Associated Press

