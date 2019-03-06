Census seeking citizenship data from DHS before 2020 census

As the Supreme Court weighs a challenge to a White House bid to ask people on the 2020 Census whether they are citizens, the U.S. Census Bureau is quietly seeking comprehensive information about the legal status of millions of immigrants.

Under a proposed plan in the works at least since January and obtained by The Associated Press, The Department of Homeland Security would share a broad swath of personal data about noncitizens. It includes highly sensitive alien registration numbers.

Six former Census and DHS officials call the potential data dump unprecedented. The pact says Census wants to better determine who is a citizen and eligible to vote. Privacy and rights activists call it a legal end-run and fear data could be misused.

Government officials say the agreement is being finalized and personal identifiers will be kept confidential.