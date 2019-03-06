Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Atlanta prosecutors to handle Epstein victims’ rights case

MIAMI (AP) — Federal prosecutors from Atlanta will take over a Florida victims’ rights case involving a wealthy financier accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Atlanta confirmed Wednesday that they’ve been assigned the case involving victims of 66-year-old Jeffrey Epstein after the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Miami recused itself.

A Florida federal judge ruled last month that Miami U.S. Attorney Alexander Acosta’s prosecutors violated the victims’ rights by secretly reaching a non-prosecution agreement with Epstein. Epstein instead pleaded guilty to state charges, spent 13 months in jail, paid settlements to victims and is a registered sex offender.

The judge gave the Justice Department a Friday deadline to seek a settlement with the victims’ attorneys.

Acosta, now President Donald Trump’s labor secretary, says the deal was appropriate.

Associated Press

