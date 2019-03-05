Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
US regulators warn people not to use some Claire’s makeup

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. regulators are warning people not to use certain Claire’s makeup products because tests confirmed they contained asbestos.

The Food and Drug Administration says Claire’s refused its request for a recall, and that the agency doesn’t have the power to force one. A representative for Claire’s did not immediately have a comment.

The FDA said it learned of reports of asbestos in products sold by retailers Claire’s and Justice in 2017. Justice issued a recall that year. Claire’s removed products from stores but didn’t issue a recall.

Cosmetics don’t need FDA approval. Tuesday’s warning comes after the FDA said its tests confirmed asbestos in one Justice product and the three Claire’s products.

Associated Press

