Sentencing set for ex-W.Va. Supreme Court justice

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former West Virginia Supreme Court justice is due in court for sentencing for using a state vehicle and gas fuel card for a 2014 golf trip to Virginia.

Ex-Justice Menis Ketchum’s sentencing is scheduled Wednesday in federal court in Charleston.

Ketchum pleaded guilty to a felony fraud count last year. His attorney is seeking probation.

The sentencing comes at the end of a yearlong scandal involving the Supreme Court that resulted in significant changes to the state’s judicial system, including the court’s makeup.

Ketchum retired before the House of Delegates impeached other Supreme Court justices over questions involving lavish office renovations that evolved into accusations of corruption, incompetence and neglect of duty.

A temporary panel of justices later ruled the impeachment efforts violated the separation-of-powers doctrine and that the Legislature lacked jurisdiction to pursue the trials.

Associated Press

