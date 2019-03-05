Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

SeaWorld removes foam bowls, plates from parks

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment is removing products made of polystyrene foam from its 12 parks.

Officials at the Florida-based theme park company said Tuesday the removal of bowls, plates and trays made of the material will prevent an estimated 14 million pieces of polystyrene foam products from entering the environment each year.

Although the material is good for keeping food warm and is comparatively inexpensive, SeaWorld officials say it’s resistant to decomposition and difficult to recycle.

SeaWorld vice president Andrew Ngo says in a statement that reducing the company’s environmental footprint is an important part of the company’s mission.

SeaWorld has previously removed plastic straws and plastic coffee stirrers from its parks.

In recent years, Baltimore, San Francisco and Portland, Oregon have banned businesses from using foam food containers.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
I-70 closed east of the Eisenhower tunnel due to avalanche mitigation
Covering Colorado

I-70 closed east of the Eisenhower tunnel due to avalanche mitigation

10:12 am
Winner of $1.5 billion Mega Millions ticket finally comes forward
News

Winner of $1.5 billion Mega Millions ticket finally comes forward

9:19 am
Clearing roads isn’t easy when it’s this cold out – here’s why!
News

Clearing roads isn’t easy when it’s this cold out – here’s why!

8:26 am
I-70 closed east of the Eisenhower tunnel due to avalanche mitigation
Covering Colorado

I-70 closed east of the Eisenhower tunnel due to avalanche mitigation

Winner of $1.5 billion Mega Millions ticket finally comes forward
News

Winner of $1.5 billion Mega Millions ticket finally comes forward

Clearing roads isn’t easy when it’s this cold out – here’s why!
News

Clearing roads isn’t easy when it’s this cold out – here’s why!

Scroll to top
Skip to content