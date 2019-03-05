Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Providence police: Teen, baby shot while riding inside car

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police in Rhode Island say an 18-year-old and a toddler were shot while riding inside a car.

Providence Police Maj. David Lapatin says the two were shot Tuesday evening while they were inside a car driving on Pleasant Valley Parkway. Both the teenager and the 2½-year-old toddler were rushed to area hospitals for treatment.

Police say the teenager suffered serious injuries and was rushed into surgery but is now currently listed in stable condition . Authorities say the toddler was shot in the foot and is expected to be OK.

Authorities say the shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

WPRI-TV reports police are still looking for suspects.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Douglas County DA appealing decision to throw out felony charges against Noe Gamez-Ruiz
Covering Colorado

Douglas County DA appealing decision to throw out felony charges against Noe Gamez-Ruiz

10:40 pm
360° Perspective: Death Penalty Repeal bill
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: Death Penalty Repeal bill

10:04 pm
Record-breaking family migration overwhelming border agency
News

Record-breaking family migration overwhelming border agency

10:02 pm
Douglas County DA appealing decision to throw out felony charges against Noe Gamez-Ruiz
Covering Colorado

Douglas County DA appealing decision to throw out felony charges against Noe Gamez-Ruiz

360° Perspective: Death Penalty Repeal bill
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: Death Penalty Repeal bill

Record-breaking family migration overwhelming border agency
News

Record-breaking family migration overwhelming border agency

Scroll to top
Skip to content