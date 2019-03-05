Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Prosecutors: Manafort ‘blames everyone’ for his actions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort “blames everyone” but himself for his actions and shows no remorse.

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s office filed a new document Tuesday ahead of a sentencing hearing for Manafort later in the week.

Prosecutors are rejecting Manafort’s requests for leniency at Thursday’s hearing in Alexandria, Virginia. Sentencing calculations call for a punishment of up to 24 years.

Mueller’s team says Manafort “blames everyone from the Special Counsel’s Office to his Ukrainian clients for his own criminal choices.”

Manafort was convicted in August of eight financial crimes. He faces a separate sentencing hearing later this month following a guilty plea in Washington.

Associated Press

Associated Press

