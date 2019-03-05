Police: Teen shot parents, believed they were Satanists

EDMOND, Okla. (AP) — Police say a 19-year-old Oklahoma man told his younger brother that he fatally shot their parents because they were communicating with him telepathically and were Satan worshippers.

Investigators say in an affidavit released Tuesday that the younger brother called police about 2:30 a.m. Monday after waking up to his mother’s screams and the sound of gunshots. They say the 17-year-old told officers that his brother said everything would be OK and that he would bury the bodies.

Police found the bodies of 50-year-old Michael Logan Walker and 44-year-old Rachel Walker inside the home in the Oklahoma City suburb of Edmond and arrested their older son, Michael Elijah Walker, on first-degree murder charges. He remains jailed without bond and records don’t list an attorney for him.

Investigators say both victims were shot several times and Walker apparently reloaded his gun during the attack.