Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Norwegian musher takes lead in the Iditarod

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Norwegian musher Joar Ulsom is at the top of the leader board in the world’s most famous sled dog race.

Ulsom, the defending champion, was the first Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race musher to reach Nikolai, Alaska on Tuesday.

He pulled into the checkpoint 263 miles (423 kilometers) into the nearly 1,000 mile (1,600 kilometer) race with 13 dogs.

He was followed into the Alaska Native community about 90 minutes later by Alaska mushers Pete Kaiser and Jessie Royer. Both still have 14 dogs on their teams.

Ulsom, Kaiser and French man Nicolas Petit have traded the lead throughout the early part of the race. Petit was in fourth place Tuesday.

The race began Sunday north of Anchorage. The winner is expected in Nome, on Alaska’s western coast, next week.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Thousands celebrating Fat Tuesday festivities in New Orleans
News

Thousands celebrating Fat Tuesday festivities in New Orleans

11:59 am
Colorado ski areas boast impressive snow totals following strong storm
Colorado Living

Colorado ski areas boast impressive snow totals following strong storm

11:58 am
Prepare for a natural spectacle amid annual crane migration
Covering Colorado

Prepare for a natural spectacle amid annual crane migration

11:32 am
Thousands celebrating Fat Tuesday festivities in New Orleans
News

Thousands celebrating Fat Tuesday festivities in New Orleans

Colorado ski areas boast impressive snow totals following strong storm
Colorado Living

Colorado ski areas boast impressive snow totals following strong storm

Prepare for a natural spectacle amid annual crane migration
Covering Colorado

Prepare for a natural spectacle amid annual crane migration

Scroll to top
Skip to content