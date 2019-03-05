Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

AP NewsBreak: University head’s email sparked ethics queries

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — An email from Maryland’s university system chancellor promoting a jewelry company’s offer triggered a chain of events that led to a grievance over alleged retaliation and a settlement signed by the chancellor. That’s according to emails and documents obtained by The Associated Press.

The documents show Chancellor Robert Caret’s then-chief of staff raised ethics concerns about Caret’s proposal to three university presidents that they consider university logo-branded charm bracelets by Pandora Jewelry. She then filed a grievance, in which she alleged Caret had retaliated against her, just days after she raised the ethics concern. Caret later signed a settlement of the grievance.

In a recent interview, Caret acknowledged he shouldn’t have sent the email, though he says he did not retaliate against his former chief of staff.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Trump aims to stem vet suicide with outreach, local grants
News

Trump aims to stem vet suicide with outreach, local grants

2:52 pm
Crews doing controlled burn on the back of Pikes Peak Hwy
Covering Colorado

Crews doing controlled burn on the back of Pikes Peak Hwy

1:38 pm
Former CSFD firefighter pleads guilty to child porn charges
Covering Colorado

Former CSFD firefighter pleads guilty to child porn charges

1:14 pm
Trump aims to stem vet suicide with outreach, local grants
News

Trump aims to stem vet suicide with outreach, local grants

Crews doing controlled burn on the back of Pikes Peak Hwy
Covering Colorado

Crews doing controlled burn on the back of Pikes Peak Hwy

Former CSFD firefighter pleads guilty to child porn charges
Covering Colorado

Former CSFD firefighter pleads guilty to child porn charges

Scroll to top
Skip to content