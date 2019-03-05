AP NewsBreak: University head’s email sparked ethics queries

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — An email from Maryland’s university system chancellor promoting a jewelry company’s offer triggered a chain of events that led to a grievance over alleged retaliation and a settlement signed by the chancellor. That’s according to emails and documents obtained by The Associated Press.

The documents show Chancellor Robert Caret’s then-chief of staff raised ethics concerns about Caret’s proposal to three university presidents that they consider university logo-branded charm bracelets by Pandora Jewelry. She then filed a grievance, in which she alleged Caret had retaliated against her, just days after she raised the ethics concern. Caret later signed a settlement of the grievance.

In a recent interview, Caret acknowledged he shouldn’t have sent the email, though he says he did not retaliate against his former chief of staff.