Michael Jackson’s legacy clouded by dark documentary

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Can the memory of Michael Jackson survive “Leaving Neverland?”

The documentary that aired for two nights on HBO gave the public graphic details of alleged sexual abuse from two men who say Jackson molested them as children.

Jackson’s estate and family say those claims are utterly false. But the film could bring a new reckoning of Jackson at a #MeToo moment when old allegations are ending careers.

So far, there has been no evidence of major damage to Jackson’s music or lucrative estate.

Oprah Winfrey interviewed the accusers in a special that aired after the documentary. She didn’t directly condemn Jackson, but she praised “Leaving Neverland” and treated it as truth.

Publicist Danny Deraney says it’s unlikely that a devoted, global base of fans will abandon Jackson.

