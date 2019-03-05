Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Maryland Senate OKs ban on foam for food, drink containers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s Senate has voted to make the state the first in the nation to ban foam containers for food and drink to fight pollution.

The Senate voted 34-13 on Tuesday for the measure. It now goes to the House of Delegates.

Sen. Cheryl Kagan, a Democrat who’s sponsoring the bill, says more than half of the state’s residents already live in places where foam containers are banned for food and drink containers. She says a statewide ban would be a step forward in fighting pollution and helping to clean the Chesapeake Bay.

But opponents say the bill only covers a small amount of foam material, and will hurt small businesses.

Sen. Justin Ready, a Republican, says it’s an unnecessary burden that won’t do anything for the environment.

Associated Press

