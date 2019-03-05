Markets Right Now: Stocks open lower on Wall Street

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street led by losses in banks and technology companies.

Citigroup gave up 1.3 percent in the first few minutes of trading Tuesday and chipmaker Micron Technology fell 2.8 percent.

Several retailers were moving higher. Target rose 2.1 percent and Kohl’s climbed 4.1 percent. Both reported results that were better than analysts were expecting.

The S&P 500 index slipped 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,790.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 26 points, or 0.1 percent, to 25,788. The Nasdaq edged down 4 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,574.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.74 percent.

Associated Press

