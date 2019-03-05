Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Jury awards nearly $17M to woman injured at Walmart

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A jury in West Virginia has returned a nearly $17 million verdict against Walmart after a woman was injured when staffers tried to detain a shoplifter.

Jurors in Wood County, West Virginia, issued the verdict Monday.

A lawyer for 53-year-old Diane Ankrom says employees tried to detain the shoplifter when he ran into her shopping cart, sending her to the ground with the cart falling on top of her. The lawyers say she suffered internal injuries to her intestines that required surgeries.

Her attorney says the shoplifter had tried to steal gloves but had already returned them when staffers tried to catch him.

A Walmart spokesman says they are sympathetic to Ankrom’s injuries but believe the shoplifter is responsible. He says they are evaluating post-trial options.

Associated Press

