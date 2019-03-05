Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Judge rules 10-year-old girl incompetent in baby death

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) — A judge in western Wisconsin has found a 10-year-old girl incompetent to stand trial on charges she killed a baby in her care last year.

Dunn County Judge James Peterson’s ruling Tuesday means the homicide case against the girl will be suspended indefinitely.

Peterson agreed with a psychologist that it’s possible the girl could become competent within the next year. The judge ordered the girl be re-examined quarterly. She will return to court July 3.

Prosecutor Richard Dufour said it’s likely the girl eventually will be committed.

The Leader-Telegram reports the girl sat quietly throughout the hearing.

The girl told investigators she panicked after dropping the 6-month-old baby at a home day care and then stomped on his head when he began crying.

___

Information from: Leader-Telegram, http://www.leadertelegram.com/

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Fountain Police seek public’s help in locating man wanted for Sexual Assault on a Child
Covering Colorado

Fountain Police seek public’s help in locating man wanted for Sexual Assault on a Child

4:13 pm
Teen tells Senate why he defied his mom to get vaccinated
News

Teen tells Senate why he defied his mom to get vaccinated

3:40 pm
Video shows avalanche mitigation above Berthoud Pass
Covering Colorado

Video shows avalanche mitigation above Berthoud Pass

3:16 pm
Fountain Police seek public’s help in locating man wanted for Sexual Assault on a Child
Covering Colorado

Fountain Police seek public’s help in locating man wanted for Sexual Assault on a Child

Teen tells Senate why he defied his mom to get vaccinated
News

Teen tells Senate why he defied his mom to get vaccinated

Video shows avalanche mitigation above Berthoud Pass
Covering Colorado

Video shows avalanche mitigation above Berthoud Pass

Scroll to top
Skip to content