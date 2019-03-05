Investigations draw Trump’s scorn, likely legal challenges

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
WASHINGTON (AP) — The multiple investigations being launched by House Democrats are drawing a double-edged response from the Trump White House.

President Donald Trump and his aides are bitterly criticizing Democrats in public for what Trump himself is branding “presidential harassment.” In remarks Tuesday, Trump also called the investigations “a disgrace for our country.”

Meanwhile, the White House team of lawyers is growing in number and expected to resist the Democrats’ request for a vast array of documents. Officials tell The Associated Press that White House lawyers plan to stand behind claims of executive power and privilege as they turn back those requests.

Trump has made railing against the so-called witch hunt against him a staple of rallies and speeches, revving up crowds by mocking his investigators and news coverage of their proceedings.

