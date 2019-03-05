Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Hoods found on monument to Confederate women; man charged

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities have accused a man of placing white hoods on a Confederate statue depicting a woman and a young boy on the grounds of North Carolina’s Capitol.

News outlets report 42-year-old Jon Williams of Raleigh was arrested Monday and charged with misdemeanor littering.

Williams posted a picture of the Monument to North Carolina Women of the Confederacy on Twitter , showing hoods often associated with the Ku Klux Klan over the pair’s faces. An arrest warrant alleges that Williams made the hoods and put them on the monument.

Reached on Twitter, Williams wouldn’t say whether he put the hoods on the monument.

According to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Library, the sculpture funded by a Civil War veteran’s donation was dedicated in 1914.

