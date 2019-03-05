Ex-police officer charged with planting gun near injured man

BALTIMORE (AP) — A former Baltimore police sergeant has been indicted on charges that he planted a pellet gun at the scene of an arrest and told another officer to lie about the incident to federal investigators.

A spokeswoman for U.S. Attorney Robert Hur’s office says the former sergeant, 51-year-old Keith Allen Gladstone, of New Park, Pennsylvania, pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment Tuesday. Gladstone’s Feb. 27 indictment on conspiracy and witness tampering charges was unsealed at the hearing.

Hur’s office said in a news release that Gladstone dropped a BB gun near a pickup truck where an injured man was on the ground after another officer deliberately struck him with his police vehicle in 2014.

David Irwin, an attorney for Gladstone, didn’t immediately return a phone call seeking comment.