Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

DA: Federal agent won’t be charged in fatal shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A prosecutor in North Carolina says a Homeland Security agent won’t be charged in the fatal shooting of a man who hit him with a car outside a bar.

The Charlotte Observer reports District Attorney Spencer Merriweather announced Monday that it’s impossible to prove Jose Dugger wasn’t acting in self-defense when he killed 30-year-old Donald Janvier.

Dugger was working with state investigators to inspect a Charlotte bar last summer. Witnesses reported Janvier had caused a scene while armed before authorities arrived. Merriweather says officers tried to “make contact” with Janvier, who instead got into his car and drove at Dugger.

The prosecutor said evidence indicates Dugger was sprawled across the hood of the car with a broken thigh bone when he fired through the windshield, hitting Janvier in the neck.

___

Information from: The Charlotte Observer, http://www.charlotteobserver.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Arrest made after wild overnight pursuit
Covering Colorado

Arrest made after wild overnight pursuit

3:57 am
Friends, family remember Pueblo veteran killed in motorcycle crash
News

Friends, family remember Pueblo veteran killed in motorcycle crash

10:36 pm
Teen seriously injured while being pulled behind jeep
Covering Colorado

Teen seriously injured while being pulled behind jeep

10:19 pm
Arrest made after wild overnight pursuit
Covering Colorado

Arrest made after wild overnight pursuit

Friends, family remember Pueblo veteran killed in motorcycle crash
News

Friends, family remember Pueblo veteran killed in motorcycle crash

Teen seriously injured while being pulled behind jeep
Covering Colorado

Teen seriously injured while being pulled behind jeep

Scroll to top
Skip to content