Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Con man who faked identity sentenced to 10 years in prison

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A man convicted in 2012 of stealing the identities of 38,000 people in a massive credit card scheme has been sentenced to an additional 10 years in prison on a separate charge of obstruction of justice.

A federal jury in North Dakota in October found Michael Adeyemo guilty of lying about his name, date of birth and other parts of his background.

Adeyemo was previously sentenced in 2012 to 18 years in prison for what authorities called high-tech bank robbery that cost banks millions of dollars. The case wound up in North Dakota because U.S. Bank, one of the victims, is based in Fargo.

Prosecutors say they later discovered Adeyemo created a fictional version of himself under a different name and used that to successfully argue for a lesser sentence.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Crews doing controlled burn on the back of Pikes Peak Hwy
Covering Colorado

Crews doing controlled burn on the back of Pikes Peak Hwy

1:38 pm
Former CSFD firefighter pleads guilty to child porn charges
Covering Colorado

Former CSFD firefighter pleads guilty to child porn charges

1:14 pm
Florida man attempts to drown toddler
News

Florida man attempts to drown toddler

1:08 pm
Crews doing controlled burn on the back of Pikes Peak Hwy
Covering Colorado

Crews doing controlled burn on the back of Pikes Peak Hwy

Former CSFD firefighter pleads guilty to child porn charges
Covering Colorado

Former CSFD firefighter pleads guilty to child porn charges

Florida man attempts to drown toddler
News

Florida man attempts to drown toddler

Scroll to top
Skip to content