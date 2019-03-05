Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Company behind Florida migrant children camp stops IPO plans

MIAMI (AP) — The corporation behind a Florida detention camp for migrant children is abandoning its plans to go public as controversy grows around policies that lock up children crossing the Mexico border.

The chairman of Caliburn International Corp., Thomas J. Campbell, sent a letter Tuesday to the Securities and Exchange Commission saying it no longer wishes to conduct a public offering.

The Virginia-based company said in a press release the reason was “variability in the equity markets,” adding that business continues to grow. Previous filings cited risks of “negative publicity” as something that could affect share price.

Federal lawmakers toured the center last month and said it had a “prison-like feel,” vowing to change a policy they say still separates families.

The government announced in December that the facility was expanding from 1,350 to 2,350 beds.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Man walks away from crash, assaults police officer
Covering Colorado

Man walks away from crash, assaults police officer

10:25 am
I-70 closed east of the Eisenhower tunnel due to avalanche mitigation
Covering Colorado

I-70 closed east of the Eisenhower tunnel due to avalanche mitigation

10:12 am
Winner of $1.5 billion Mega Millions ticket finally comes forward
News

Winner of $1.5 billion Mega Millions ticket finally comes forward

9:19 am
Man walks away from crash, assaults police officer
Covering Colorado

Man walks away from crash, assaults police officer

I-70 closed east of the Eisenhower tunnel due to avalanche mitigation
Covering Colorado

I-70 closed east of the Eisenhower tunnel due to avalanche mitigation

Winner of $1.5 billion Mega Millions ticket finally comes forward
News

Winner of $1.5 billion Mega Millions ticket finally comes forward

Scroll to top
Skip to content