Cohen returns to Capitol Hill for 4th day of testimony

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s former lawyer is returning to Capitol Hill for a fourth day of testimony as Democrats pursue a flurry of investigations into Trump’s White House, businesses and presidential campaign.

Michael Cohen became a key figure in those investigations after turning on his former boss and cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe. He was interviewed behind closed doors by both the Senate and House intelligence committees last week and is returning to the House on Wednesday for another daylong meeting with the House intelligence panel.

The intelligence panel is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election, Trump’s foreign financial dealings and possible obstruction of justice.

Cohen is scheduled to begin a three-year prison sentence in May. He pleaded guilty last year to lying to Congress and other charges