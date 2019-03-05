Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Chelsea Manning, Parkland teens docs to debut at Tribeca

NEW YORK (AP) — A documentary about Chelsea Manning, Werner Herzog’s latest and a film about Parkland students in the aftermath of the Florida high school massacre are among the selections that will premiere at the 18th Tribeca Film Festival.

Organizers for the annual New York festival on Tuesday announced a lineup of 103 feature films, 40 percent of them directed by women. In the festival’s three competition sections, that figure is 50 percent.

Highlights include Tim Travers Hawkins’ “XY Chelsea,” Emily Taguchi and Jake Lefferman’s “After Parkland” and Herzog’s “Nomad: In the Footsteps of Bruce Chatwin.”

The Tribeca Film Festival runs April 25-May 5. The festival previously announced that the HBO documentary “The Apollo” will open the festival at the iconic Harlem theater.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Former CSFD firefighter pleads guilty to child porn charges
Covering Colorado

Former CSFD firefighter pleads guilty to child porn charges

1:14 pm
Florida man attempts to drown toddler
News

Florida man attempts to drown toddler

1:08 pm
What voters need to know about Aprils’ city-wide election
Covering Colorado

What voters need to know about Aprils’ city-wide election

12:46 pm
Former CSFD firefighter pleads guilty to child porn charges
Covering Colorado

Former CSFD firefighter pleads guilty to child porn charges

Florida man attempts to drown toddler
News

Florida man attempts to drown toddler

What voters need to know about Aprils’ city-wide election
Covering Colorado

What voters need to know about Aprils’ city-wide election

Scroll to top
Skip to content