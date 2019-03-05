Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Chelsea Manning continues to fight grand jury subpoena

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning says a judge rejected her effort to quash a grand jury subpoena to testify in an apparent investigation of Wikileaks.

But Manning said after the hearing Tuesday in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, that she’ll continue her legal efforts to avoid testifying to the grand jury.

Tuesday’s hearing before U.S. District Judge Claude Hilton was closed to the public, and prosecutors declined comment after the hearing.

In a brief statement after the hearing, Manning said she opposes the grand-jury system as a matter of principle and that she doesn’t know why prosecutors want her testimony.

Prosecutors in Alexandria have long been investigating Wikileaks. Manning served seven years of a military sentence for leaking military and diplomatic documents to the anti-secrecy website before President Barack Obama commuted the sentence.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Man walks away from crash, assaults police officer
Covering Colorado

Man walks away from crash, assaults police officer

10:25 am
I-70 closed east of the Eisenhower tunnel due to avalanche mitigation
Covering Colorado

I-70 closed east of the Eisenhower tunnel due to avalanche mitigation

10:12 am
Winner of $1.5 billion Mega Millions ticket finally comes forward
News

Winner of $1.5 billion Mega Millions ticket finally comes forward

9:19 am
Man walks away from crash, assaults police officer
Covering Colorado

Man walks away from crash, assaults police officer

I-70 closed east of the Eisenhower tunnel due to avalanche mitigation
Covering Colorado

I-70 closed east of the Eisenhower tunnel due to avalanche mitigation

Winner of $1.5 billion Mega Millions ticket finally comes forward
News

Winner of $1.5 billion Mega Millions ticket finally comes forward

Scroll to top
Skip to content