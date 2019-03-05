Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Changes gut Utah plan to ban conversion therapy, backers say

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Supporters say a proposed gay conversion therapy ban for minors has been gutted by changes that would allow therapists in conservative Utah to have some discussion about changing sexual orientation with young patients.

The changes made Tuesday come after opponents marshalled a strong pushback against the plan similar to bans in 15 other states.

Republican sponsor Craig Hall says he can’t support the revised version because it wouldn’t stop the practice associated with higher rates of depression and suicide attempts.

Opponents, though, are cheering the changes that they say would bar abusive practices while allowing therapists leeway to talk about sexuality with clients concerned about their orientation.

Supporters say the original measure would allow those discussions as long as there’s no attempt to change orientation or gender identity.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Crews doing controlled burn on the back of Pikes Peak Hwy
Covering Colorado

Crews doing controlled burn on the back of Pikes Peak Hwy

1:38 pm
Former CSFD firefighter pleads guilty to child porn charges
Covering Colorado

Former CSFD firefighter pleads guilty to child porn charges

1:14 pm
Florida man attempts to drown toddler
News

Florida man attempts to drown toddler

1:08 pm
Crews doing controlled burn on the back of Pikes Peak Hwy
Covering Colorado

Crews doing controlled burn on the back of Pikes Peak Hwy

Former CSFD firefighter pleads guilty to child porn charges
Covering Colorado

Former CSFD firefighter pleads guilty to child porn charges

Florida man attempts to drown toddler
News

Florida man attempts to drown toddler

Scroll to top
Skip to content