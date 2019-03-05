California AG to announce Clark investigation results

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s attorney general is preparing to announce whether his office will file criminal charges against two Northern California police officers who shot and killed Stephon Clark last year.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra will announce his decision Tuesday.

It follows Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert’s announcement Saturday that the officers broke no laws when they shot the 22-year-old Clark.

Officers Terrance Mercadal and Jared Robinet say they thought Clark was approaching them with a gun.

They were pursuing him in response to calls about someone breaking windows.

Investigators found only a cellphone. Clark was shot in his grandparent’s backyard.

Clark’s family and black community leaders have urged Becerra to reach a different conclusion.

More than 80 people were arrested Monday night during a protest following Schubert’s decision.