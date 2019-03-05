Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Board taking more time to decide on UNC Confederate statue

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The board governing North Carolina’s public universities is giving itself more time to decide the fate of a Confederate statue toppled by protesters.

The Board of Governors is now expected to receive recommendations for the statue in May, two months later than previously planned, according to an email by board Chairman Harry Smith.

Smith had previously asked five members to develop and submit a plan to the full board by March 15.

The email from Smith announcing the extension was released Tuesday. It says the team needs more time to do its work but doesn’t give further explanation.

The statue known as “Silent Sam” stood in a main quad for over a century before it was torn down last August by protesters who called it a racist symbol.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Thousands celebrating Fat Tuesday festivities in New Orleans
News

Thousands celebrating Fat Tuesday festivities in New Orleans

11:59 am
Colorado ski areas boast impressive snow totals following strong storm
Colorado Living

Colorado ski areas boast impressive snow totals following strong storm

11:58 am
Prepare for a natural spectacle amid annual crane migration
Covering Colorado

Prepare for a natural spectacle amid annual crane migration

11:32 am
Thousands celebrating Fat Tuesday festivities in New Orleans
News

Thousands celebrating Fat Tuesday festivities in New Orleans

Colorado ski areas boast impressive snow totals following strong storm
Colorado Living

Colorado ski areas boast impressive snow totals following strong storm

Prepare for a natural spectacle amid annual crane migration
Covering Colorado

Prepare for a natural spectacle amid annual crane migration

Scroll to top
Skip to content