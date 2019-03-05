Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Audi recalls nearly 75,000 vehicles due to fire risk

DETROIT (AP) — Volkswagen’s Audi luxury brand is recalling nearly 75,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S. because fuel leaks in the engine could cause fires.

The recall covers certain A6, A7, and Q7 SUVs from the 2016 through 2018 model years. Also included are A8 sedans from 2015 through 2018.

The company says in documents posted Tuesday by the U.S. government that parts of the fuel injection system can leak, and if the fuel hits an ignition source, it can catch fire. The documents didn’t list any fires or injuries. A message was left Tuesday for an Audi spokesman.

Dealers will replace the left and right fuel injector rails at no cost to owners.

Audi says owners will be notified by mail in mid-March.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Thousands celebrating Fat Tuesday festivities in New Orleans
News

Thousands celebrating Fat Tuesday festivities in New Orleans

11:59 am
Colorado ski areas boast impressive snow totals following strong storm
Colorado Living

Colorado ski areas boast impressive snow totals following strong storm

11:58 am
Prepare for a natural spectacle amid annual crane migration
Covering Colorado

Prepare for a natural spectacle amid annual crane migration

11:32 am
Thousands celebrating Fat Tuesday festivities in New Orleans
News

Thousands celebrating Fat Tuesday festivities in New Orleans

Colorado ski areas boast impressive snow totals following strong storm
Colorado Living

Colorado ski areas boast impressive snow totals following strong storm

Prepare for a natural spectacle amid annual crane migration
Covering Colorado

Prepare for a natural spectacle amid annual crane migration

Scroll to top
Skip to content