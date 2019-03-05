Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

As investigations swirl, Trump team prepares to fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has beefed up its legal team. Its political team is ready to distract and disparage. And President Donald Trump is irate.

Trump’s response plan to the ever-expanding congressional probes into his campaign, White House and personal affairs is coming into focus as newly empowered Democrats intensify their efforts.

Deploying a mix of legal legwork and political posturing, the administration is trying to minimize its exposure while claiming the president is the victim of overzealous partisan investigations.

Trump says Democrats have fired the starting gun on the 2020 presidential campaign in an effort he’s dubbed “presidential harassment.”

Aiming to appeal to the public’s sympathies, Trump adds that instead of working together on legislation on issues like health care and infrastructure, Democrats “want to play games.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Video shows avalanche mitigation above Berthoud Pass
Covering Colorado

Video shows avalanche mitigation above Berthoud Pass

3:16 pm
Trump aims to stem vet suicide with outreach, local grants
News

Trump aims to stem vet suicide with outreach, local grants

2:52 pm
Crews doing controlled burn on the back of Pikes Peak Hwy
Covering Colorado

Crews doing controlled burn on the back of Pikes Peak Hwy

1:38 pm
Video shows avalanche mitigation above Berthoud Pass
Covering Colorado

Video shows avalanche mitigation above Berthoud Pass

Trump aims to stem vet suicide with outreach, local grants
News

Trump aims to stem vet suicide with outreach, local grants

Crews doing controlled burn on the back of Pikes Peak Hwy
Covering Colorado

Crews doing controlled burn on the back of Pikes Peak Hwy

Scroll to top
Skip to content