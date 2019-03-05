As 2020 nears, pressure grows to replace voting machines

ATLANTA (AP) — A new report says time and money are running short for states to replace aging or inadequate voting machines before the 2020 presidential primaries.

State and local election officials in 31 states say they want to replace their voting equipment before the 2020 elections. Yet a report released Tuesday by The Brennan Center for Justice says the vast majority don’t have enough money to do so.

It can take months to decide on replacement machines, secure the funding, develop security protocols, train workers and test the equipment.

States received $380 million in election security grants from Congress last year, but experts have said that’s merely a down payment on what is needed.