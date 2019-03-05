Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

As 2020 nears, pressure grows to replace voting machines

ATLANTA (AP) — A new report says time and money are running short for states to replace aging or inadequate voting machines before the 2020 presidential primaries.

State and local election officials in 31 states say they want to replace their voting equipment before the 2020 elections. Yet a report released Tuesday by The Brennan Center for Justice says the vast majority don’t have enough money to do so.

It can take months to decide on replacement machines, secure the funding, develop security protocols, train workers and test the equipment.

States received $380 million in election security grants from Congress last year, but experts have said that’s merely a down payment on what is needed.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Second man appears to be ‘cured’ from HIV following stem cell transplant
News

Second man appears to be ‘cured’ from HIV following stem cell transplant

7:29 am
Person taken to hospital following shooting in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Person taken to hospital following shooting in Colorado Springs

6:19 am
Warmer air today with more snow melt!
Weather

Warmer air today with more snow melt!

6:10 am
Second man appears to be ‘cured’ from HIV following stem cell transplant
News

Second man appears to be ‘cured’ from HIV following stem cell transplant

Person taken to hospital following shooting in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Person taken to hospital following shooting in Colorado Springs

Warmer air today with more snow melt!
Weather

Warmer air today with more snow melt!

Scroll to top
Skip to content