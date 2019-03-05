Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

AMA, Planned Parenthood challenge Trump family-planning rule

The American Medical Association and Planned Parenthood have filed a federal lawsuit challenging a new Trump administration rule for family-planning grants which had been sought by anti-abortion activists.

The rule would bar taxpayer-funded family planning clinics from making abortion referrals.

Clinics that receive Title X federal grants also would be barred from sharing office space with abortion providers.

Planned Parenthood provides abortions and other services at its health centers.

Title X was enacted in 1970 and makes family-planning services available to low-income individuals for free or at low cost.

Planned Parenthood says it will leave the program if the rule is implemented, forgoing $60 million in annual funding rather than obey the new restrictions.

Planned Parenthood serves 1.6 million of the 4 million women who get care through Title X.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Thousands celebrating Fat Tuesday festivities in New Orleans
News

Thousands celebrating Fat Tuesday festivities in New Orleans

11:59 am
Colorado ski areas boast impressive snow totals following strong storm
Colorado Living

Colorado ski areas boast impressive snow totals following strong storm

11:58 am
Prepare for a natural spectacle amid annual crane migration
Covering Colorado

Prepare for a natural spectacle amid annual crane migration

11:32 am
Thousands celebrating Fat Tuesday festivities in New Orleans
News

Thousands celebrating Fat Tuesday festivities in New Orleans

Colorado ski areas boast impressive snow totals following strong storm
Colorado Living

Colorado ski areas boast impressive snow totals following strong storm

Prepare for a natural spectacle amid annual crane migration
Covering Colorado

Prepare for a natural spectacle amid annual crane migration

Scroll to top
Skip to content