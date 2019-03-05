AMA, Planned Parenthood challenge Trump family-planning rule

The American Medical Association and Planned Parenthood have filed a federal lawsuit challenging a new Trump administration rule for family-planning grants which had been sought by anti-abortion activists.

The rule would bar taxpayer-funded family planning clinics from making abortion referrals.

Clinics that receive Title X federal grants also would be barred from sharing office space with abortion providers.

Planned Parenthood provides abortions and other services at its health centers.

Title X was enacted in 1970 and makes family-planning services available to low-income individuals for free or at low cost.

Planned Parenthood says it will leave the program if the rule is implemented, forgoing $60 million in annual funding rather than obey the new restrictions.

Planned Parenthood serves 1.6 million of the 4 million women who get care through Title X.