80 arrests made during Sacramento police shooting protest

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Police say a protest over the shooting of an unarmed black man by Sacramento police has ended with at least 80 arrests, including of clergy and a reporter.

Capt. Norm Leong tweets that the protest Monday night ended with “80 plus arrests. Still processing it all. ”

Dozens of people staged the march in a wealthy area of the city after prosecutors declined to file charges against police who shot Stephon Clark last March. The officers said they thought the 22-year-old Clark had a gun, but he was holding a cellphone.

About 2 ½ hours into the demonstration, police ordered protesters to disperse.

The Sacramento Bee reports that remaining demonstrators were later surrounded on a freeway overpass.

The Bee says police handcuffed and led away more than 20 demonstrators, including at least three clergy members, and a Bee reporter covering the demonstration. The reporter was later released.

Associated Press

