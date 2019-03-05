Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

$6.3M raised for synagogue massacre families, survivors

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A $6.3 million fund established in the wake of the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre will primarily be split among the families of the dead and survivors of the worst attack on Jews in U.S. history.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh made the announcement Tuesday.

The group set up a “Victims of Terror Fund” after the Oct. 27 attack at Tree of Life synagogue that killed 11 and wounded seven. The fund took in donations from more than 8,500 people, companies and organizations in 48 states and at least eight countries.

Organizers say about $5.3 million will be given to those most directly impacted by the attack. Most of the balance will go to the three impacted congregations, with some of the money funding repairs to the heavily damaged synagogue.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Man walks away from crash, assaults police officer
Covering Colorado

Man walks away from crash, assaults police officer

10:25 am
I-70 closed east of the Eisenhower tunnel due to avalanche mitigation
Covering Colorado

I-70 closed east of the Eisenhower tunnel due to avalanche mitigation

10:12 am
Winner of $1.5 billion Mega Millions ticket finally comes forward
News

Winner of $1.5 billion Mega Millions ticket finally comes forward

9:19 am
Man walks away from crash, assaults police officer
Covering Colorado

Man walks away from crash, assaults police officer

I-70 closed east of the Eisenhower tunnel due to avalanche mitigation
Covering Colorado

I-70 closed east of the Eisenhower tunnel due to avalanche mitigation

Winner of $1.5 billion Mega Millions ticket finally comes forward
News

Winner of $1.5 billion Mega Millions ticket finally comes forward

Scroll to top
Skip to content