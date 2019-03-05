Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
3 get prison in college basketball recruiting scandal

NEW YORK (AP) — Three men have received prison sentences in the widespread college basketball recruiting scandal that has tainted two dozen schools.

Former Adidas executive James Gatto, business manager Christian Dawkins and amateur league director Merl Code were convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in October for funneling illegal payments to families of recruits to Louisville, Kansas and North Carolina State.

On Tuesday, Gatto got nine months in prison. Dawkins and Code got six months each.

Prosecutors say coaches teamed up with the Adidas executive and others to trade hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to influence star athletes’ choice of schools, shoe sponsors, agents and even tailors.

NCAA President Mark Emmert has said an independent enforcement body to adjudicate major infractions cases could be in place by August.

Associated Press

